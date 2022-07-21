NMC Commissioner conducts surprise checks at Ramkund

During the impromptu inspection, it was noticed that the sludge caused by the flood was being removed by pressure water tankers of the Solid Waste Management Department. While in the Ramkund parking lot area, the work for removing the sludge from the temple in the shrine area was underway with the help of sanitary workers.

On the occasion, Municipal Commissioner Pawar gave instructions to director Dr Avesh Palod regarding cleaning the entire temple premises.

Prakash Nikam, deputy engineer of the construction department was also instructed to safeguard the iron rods in open near the chamber Ramkund area. Also, an inspection of the old vegetable market, Mhasoba Patangan, Gauri Patangan and Panchavati Amardham site for electric crematorium was carried out by the municipal administrator. The surprise visit was also conducted at Tapovan Kapila confluence.

On the occasion of the visit, Dr Avesh Palod, director, Solid Waste Management Department, Kailas Rabdiya, divisional officer; Prakash Nikam, sub-engineer (construction); and Sanjay Darade, divisional sanitary Inspector were present.