NMC collects 255 tonnes of construction debris

Nashik: Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has collected a total of 255 tonnes of construction debris in the last two-and-half months. It will be used for the construction of roads. NMC has also recovered a fine of Rs 2.04 lakh in an action against those found dumping the debris along roadside.

NMC had ranked third in the state among smart cities under the Swachhata Abhiyan 2020 and had stood 13th in the country. NMC had fallen short to get into first top ten cleanest cities. It had received fewer points as construction debris was dumped on public spaces in the city. Noting this, Municipal Commissioner Jadhav has implemented measures against those dumping the construction debris on public places and along the roadside.

After razing old construction, debris is dumping along the road. Taking this into account, NMC has started to act against those dumping the construction debris anywhere.

As there was no facility available to make process on construction debris and its management, Nashik city had ranked lower in the Swachhata Abhiyan.