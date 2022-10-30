NMC collects 1500 tonnes of waste

Nashik

After almost two years, citizens celebrated the Festival of Lights in an open atmosphere. In the background of the festivities, a special cleanliness drive was undertaken by the Nashik Municipal Corporation in the city.

This extensive drive was carried out by about 350 municipal workers. During this period, the cleanliness drive was carried out in the commercial areas of the city even at night.

Meanwhile, around 1500 tonnes of extra waste has been collected during the two weeks of Diwali.

The drive was started in all six divisions of Nashik Municipal Corporation. It was conducted between October 10 and 26.

An average of 100 to 130 metric tonnes of waste was picked up during Diwali. The municipal corporation had urged to classify wet waste, dry waste, household hazardous waste, household hazardous medical waste, and electrical waste.

In line with ‘Majhi Diwali, Swachh Diwali’, the solid waste management department of the municipality had appealed to the citizens to enjoy the festival, cooperate in keeping the city clean and also resolve not to use plastic on the occasion of Diwali. Citizens responded well to it. The collected waste is immediately dumped into the waste depot through the Ghantagadis.