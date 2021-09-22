NMC collects 1.19 lakh idols

NASHIK: In order to protect the environment and to prevent water pollution of river basins, Ganesh idol Donation and Nirmalya Collection Digital Banners were made and placed at the place of Shri Immersion. Six administrative divisions with artificial ponds at a total of 73 immersion sites, as well as a system through the Solid Waste Management Department for to collect the idols, has resulted into collection of 1,19,012 ganesh idols by Nashik Municipal Corporation.

After receiving spontaneous response to the above issues with cooperation of citizens, a total of 5,151 idols of Lord Ganesha were collected from the Nashik Municipal Corporation area for one and a half days, three days, five days and seven days. Similarly, a total of 1,13,861 idols were collected on the last day, including 1,048 idols collected under Tank on Wheels. It was appealed to citizens to Install Shadu Mati Idol for Ganeshotsav 2021 with a view to make it environment friendly.

Awareness and promotion was done for the same. For immersion of ganesha idols at home, ammonium bicarbonate powder was provided to the citizens for immersion. Also, for the maximum participation of the citizens in the celebration of eco-friendly Ganeshotsav, shadu clay idols, eco-friendly decorations and eco-friendly immersion of the idols was also made available by NMC through its ‘Vighnaharta 2021’ campaign. In this Ganeshotsav, online slot booking for Shri Ganeshotsav immersion was an innovative initiative.

For this, wide publicity was made and for making online slot booking for Ganesh Immersion, separate arrangements were made. Citizens who perform ganesh Immersion through online slot booking have been provided e-certificate by the corporation after generating QR code. In addition, an innovative initiative called Tank on Wheel was implemented in the premises of 50 or more flats, societies, colonies in order to preserve the environment and adhere to the rules of covid 19.

A total of 6 artificial lakes were made available for each of the six divisions, one for each division. The NMC has claimed that it has prevented the spread of Covid-19 by not crowding the streets or immersion places of the citizens.

Idol collection on last day

Division-Collection centre- Tank on Wheel-Total

Panchavati - 35,609 -164 - 35,773

Nashik East- 8,119 - 311- 8,430

Nashik West - 9,811- 93 - 9,904

Nashik Road - 14,830 -138 -14,968

Satpur - 25,212 -138 - 25,350

New Nashik -19,232 - 204 -19,436

Total -1,12,813 -1048 -1,13,861