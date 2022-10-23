NMC clears bills worth Rs 110 cr

Nashik

During the Diwali festival, there is a turnover of crores in all sectors while the municipal corporation has also paid payments of around Rs 110 crore to various contractors carrying out development works in the city.

For the past few days, contractors were crowding the Municipal Corporation to seek payments for their bills.

This year, the municipal corporation’s exchequer was heavily burdened as it had given welfare grants, festival advances and the current month’s salary to the municipal staff.

But after two years, Diwali is celebrated in an open environment and there is an atmosphere of happiness among the employees. This year the municipal corporation has given welfare subsidies to 40428 employees.

For this, it has allocated Rs 6.64 crore. Also, the festival advance of Rs 3.92 crore has been given to 30141 employees.

This advance is recovered from the salary of the employees. At the same time, like the employees, Anganwadi workers and assistants are also understood to have been given ex gratia.

At the same time, a number of bills of worth Rs 110 crore were also paid to the contractors doing municipal works. Some contractors were paid the full amount and some were given half amount.