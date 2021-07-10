NMC city bus service receiving good response

NASHIK: The city bus service started by Nashik Municipal Corporation has received a good response from Nashikites since its start from Thursday. It has earned a revenue of Rs 1.25 lakh so far. A total of 3,000 passengers travelled by the city bus till 6 pm on Friday. A total of 261 trips were made including 134 from Tapovan and 127 from Nashik Road depots. The city bus service was started in the afternoon on Thursday and a revenue of Rs 37,400 was earned as 1200 passengers travelled on this day. Meanwhile, with addition of 22 buses, a total of 49 buses will be run in two shifts.

Two-day schedule of city bus

Day -Buses -Trips-Revenue-Passengers

Thu -27 -182 -Rs.37,400- 1,209

Fri -27 -261- Rs.83,675- 3,807