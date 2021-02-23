NMC city bus service may be delayed again

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: After Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) failed to start its city bus service on January 26, 2021, the administration expressed the possibility to start the service by February end. However, it is likely to be delayed again with an increase in Corona cases. A decision over this will be taken after calling a meeting of the board of directors of Nashik Metropolitan Transport Corporation Limited Company. </p>.<p>NMC has decided to operate 250 buses in the city on a gross cost-cutting basis. 100 CNG, 100 diesel and 50 electric buses will be run on the roads. Operator company will be given money per bus and per km. As ticket fare will be charged by a contractor agency, recruitment of drivers and conductors via outsourcing is in the final stage. Currently, bus depots and halts of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation will be used by NMC.</p><p> The tender process has been floated for the setting up of terminals. However, NMC failed to start the bus service on January 26, 2021 as permission from the transport department was not received. NMC has received permission from the transport department four days ago. </p><p>A meeting of Nashik Metropolitan Transport Corporation Limited Company will be called soon to hold discussions over the start of the bus service, informed Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav on Monday. The start of bus service is likely to be delayed on the backdrop of the rise in Corona cases.</p>