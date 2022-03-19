NMC bus service gets good response

NASHIK: The Citilinc bus services of the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) for core city areas is eliciting good response from commuters with thousands of passengers using the service every day. According to NMC officials, 168 buses have been operating on 40 routes since the last few months.

The City bus service has been started by Citilinc Company from 8th July 2021 through Nashik Municipal Corporation. The city bus services have been getting good response since day one.

About 80 lakh Nashikites have travelled by bus in the last eight months and NMC has earned more than Rs 20 crore from it. Currently, 168 buses are running on 40 routes.

In the civic election campaign of the Nashik Municipal Corporation held in 2017, the then Chief Minister and sitting Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis had stated that Nashik would be adopted. To this public call, Nashikites had responded positively and voted for the Bharatiya Janata Party.

As many as 66 corporators were got elected on BJP ticket for the first time in the history of Nashik Municipal Corporation. For the whole five year term, the Bharatiya Janata Party had upper hand in the Municipal Corporation due to majority.

It is being said that BJP has fulfilled its promise. As a part of this, BJP also succeeded in launching city bus service through Municipal Corporation. Meanwhile, Nashik city bus service has been getting good response from Nashik residents since day one. While the service has gradually been expanded. A total of 168 buses are currently running on 40 routes. In the next few days, buses will run on 20 more routes, said Milind Band, General Manager, Citilinc.

Some roads in Nashik city including Nimani, Shalimar, Nashik Road, Symbosis College have proved to be very beneficial for the municipal corporation. It is planned to arrange the bus every half an hour or every 15 minutes on the route which is getting good response and getting more passenger occupancy.

Out of the total 168 buses of the corporation, 118 are running on CNG while 50 buses are running on diesel. It is learned that CNG is now available.

Meanwhile, from 8th July 2021 to 15th March 2022, the bus service of Nashik Municipal Corporation has earned an income of Rs 20 crore 33 lakh 73 thousand. The revenue was expected to be around Rs 22 crore. It is understood that the bus service is running at a loss of around Rs 2 crore.

Service in rural areas

Nashik Municipal Corporation bus service has been started in all divisions of the city as well as in the rural areas up to 25 kms which includes Sinnar, Trimbakeshwar, Dindori, Manik Khamb, Kasbe Sukene, Girnare and Bhagur.

28 conductors suspended

Action has been taken against the bus conductors who robbed passengers’ money without issuing tickets. Citilinc has nine vigilance teams, each with three members. A total of 28 conductors have been suspended so far in connection with the misappropriation. While action has been taken against two drivers for various reasons.