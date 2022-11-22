NMC brightens up earnings through solar energy

Nashik
Nashik Municipal Corporation has always given priority to solar energy and since 2019, rooftop solar systems have been installed on municipal buildings. If compared with the tariff of Mahavitaran (MSEDCL), the advantage of the solar power system is visible.
The NMC has saved a lot of energy through the use of solar energy systems and LED street lights in two years. Solar energy has benefited Rs 75 lakhs and LED lights have benefited the municipal corporation by Rs 2.5 crores.
Initially, the solar system was implemented in three places namely Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan, Panchavati Divisional Office, and Jijamata Hospital. After that, solar power systems were installed on buildings at New Nashik Divisional Office, Nashik Road Divisional Office, Smart City, Phalke Memorial and Mahatma Phule Kala Dalan. It produced a total of 11,68,322 units from September 2019 to June 2022 at the rate of Rs 4.59/unit. The rate of Mahavitaran is Rs 11 per unit. That means a saving of Rs 6.41 per unit.
Considering the total units, the civic body has saved Rs 74.88,944. M/s Wasang Solar One Company has set up the solar power system and is also doing maintenance and repairs.
The NMC has entered into a 25-year pact with this company on a PPP basis. After that, the project will be handed over to the municipality.
In the future, the water purification project at Vilholi and Satpur of the municipality and the solar power project at the Hindu Hridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Hospital at Nashik Road of the municipality will also be operational.
Along with the solar power project, the municipal corporation has also saved a lot from LED street lights. These lamps are installed by TP Luminaire Pvt Ltd (Tata) and their maintenance and repairs are done by the company itself. The municipality has entered into a seven-year contract with the company on a PPP basis.