NMC brightens up earnings through solar energy

Initially, the solar system was implemented in three places namely Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan, Panchavati Divisional Office, and Jijamata Hospital. After that, solar power systems were installed on buildings at New Nashik Divisional Office, Nashik Road Divisional Office, Smart City, Phalke Memorial and Mahatma Phule Kala Dalan. It produced a total of 11,68,322 units from September 2019 to June 2022 at the rate of Rs 4.59/unit. The rate of Mahavitaran is Rs 11 per unit. That means a saving of Rs 6.41 per unit.