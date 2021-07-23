NMC asks Pvt hospitals to refund money

NASHIK: Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has earlier decided to check the bills being charged by private hospitals from Covid-19 patients after complaints by patients. The chief auditor is checking the bills and those hospitals which are found charged additional bills are being asked to return the additional bill payment to the patients. So far, five thousand bills submitted by private hospitals have been examined and discrepancies were found in 300 bills. It has come to light that private hospitals have charged an additional Rs 19 lakh.

Sources said that the NMC has ordered them to refund the additional amount to the patients. The NMC accounts department started scrutinizing the bills of 53 private hospitals in the city. Hospitals have been directed to submit the bills to the chief auditor along with replying to the NMC notices within two weeks. During the first and second waves of Covid-19, about 173 private hospitals were allowed to provide treatment to Covid-19 patients.

The government had reserved 80 per cent of beds in private hospitals for the Covid-19 patients and directed them to provide treatment at concessionary rates. The notices were issued to two corporate hospitals in the city on suspicion of under-reporting of patients. In addition, notices were issued to 53 private hospitals asking to provide bills for patients on 80 per cent reserved beds and the rest 20% beds from March to May 2021 and a list of day-by-day admissions and discharges of patients. In response, 44 out of 53 hospitals submitted their bills.