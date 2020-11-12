NMC appeals to take part in home composting project

<p><strong>Nashik</strong>: Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has appealed to citizens to take part voluntarily in home composting project for bringing Nashik city in first top 10 cities during 'Swachh Survekshan 2021'.</p>.Cantonment accepts Swachh Survekshan challenge.<p>Nashik city had ranked 11th during 'Swachh Survekshan 2020'. The waste management is important to bring Nashik city in first top 10 cities next year. Housing societies had taken part in home composting project which was operationalised last year in the city.</p><p> Management of 97 kg of waste was being made daily. The citizens should take part voluntarily in home composting project considering the necessity of waste management. The compost fertilizer which will be produced by this process can be used for flower pot trees at home, gardens at home or garden behind the home. </p><p>Due to home composting, the waste management will take place at the place of its generation. Social organisations, environmental organisations and non-governmental organisations should come forward and create awareness among citizens about home composting. In addition, citizens should also take part in large number for bringing Nashik city among top-10 cities, NMC has urged.</p>