Nivruttinath Maharaj Temple closed till Sept 15

NASHIK: As informed by the Mandir Samiti, Sant Nivruttinath Maharaj Temple will remain shut till September 15, 2022, due to the ongoing development works under the ‘Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual Augmentation Drive’, i.e., PRASAD Scheme.

In the second phase of the Prasad Yojana of the Central government, the Sant Shrestha Nivrutinath temple area of Trimbakeshwar will be developed. The government has allotted Rs 15 crore for the development works. In the development plan, the old construction will be removed, and the space will be cleared.

Also, the earlier darshanbari has been removed recently. The construction of the new building is a work in progress. Even though the temple will remain closed for devotees, the regular Pooja and other rituals will continue as per the schedule.