Nitin Thakre elected as President for third time

Nashik

In the Nashik Bar Association (NBA) election, Nitin Baburao Thakre polled a total of 1382 votes in the final round of counting of votes to elect as the President. He defeated rival candidate Mahesh Aher by 129 votes. Thakre elected as the President for the third time in a row. Earlier the counting of votes for the NBA election started from morning. The counting process held peacefully.

In the presidential race, Nitin Thakre got 1382 votes. Candidate Vaibhav Shetty bagged the highest number of votes in the election with 1400 votes.

In the contest for the post of Treasurer, Kamlesh Bharat Palekar won with 1183 votes. Hemant Gaikwad won the election for the post of Secretary by securing 1091 votes. Sanjay Gite elected as the joint secretary. He received 1081 votes. In the women’s joint secretary group, Sonal Gaikar polled 1183 votes.

Shivaji Shelke (995 votes), Pratik Shinde (852 votes) and Mahesh Yadav (811 votes) elected to three membership seats. Ashwini Gwate (1326 votes) emerged victorious from the women’s reserve group.

Vaibhav Ghumre (1402 votes) from the group within the seven years of practice, proved his dominance in the election by getting the highest number of votes.

Sharad Mughal (1040), a candidate for the post of joint secretary in the election, had expressed doubts about the counting of votes and demanded a written recount.