Nitin Gadkari to receive Late Madhavrao Limaye Karyaksham Khaasdar award

NASHIK: For the first time, the Karyaksham Khaasdar (Efficient Member of Parliament) award for the year 2020-21, given in the memory of late Madhavrao Limaye by Sarvajanik Vachanalay, Nashik, will be conferred on Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari.

The award presentation ceremony will be held on February 10, 2022 at 12.30 pm at 2, Motilal Nehru Marg, New Delhi, at the residence of minister Gadkari. Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharati Pawar, MP Dr Subhash Bhamre, MP Hemant Godse and MP Vinay Sahastrabuddhe will be the chief guests at the function. The event will be broadcast online on the Sarvajanik Vachanalay’s Facebook page.

The Executive Committee of the Sarvajanik Vachanalay has appealed to all to participate in this online programme. Earlier, the award was given to an efficient MLA (Karyaksham Aamdaar) from Maharashtra. The scope of the award has been extended from this year. From this year onwards, the award besides the Members of the Legislature (MLA/MLC) Members of Parliament (MP) will also be eligible to receive this coveted award.

Late Madhavrao Limaye was a senior socialist leader of the old generation of Nashik. He has done a great job as a member of the Legislative Council. Late Limaye was a journalist, writer and social, educational guide and activist. He had a close relationship with the Sarvajanik Vachanalay.

The award has been started from the donation from his daughter Dr. Shobhatai Nerlikar and son-in-law Dr Vinayak Nerlikar in his memory. In his memory, the Sarvajanik Vachanalay, Nashik annually selects one of the members of Vidhan Parishad, Vidhan Sabha, Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha for the Efficient MLA/ MP Award.

MP Hemant Godse, MLA Hemant Takle, journalist Surekha Taksale, journalist Jaiprakash Pawar, Atul Kulkarni, Dr Vinayak Nerlikar, Dr Shobhatai Nerlikar and Sarvajanik Vachanalay President Prof Vilas Aurangabadkar, chief secretary Jaiprakash Jategaonkar and Dr Dharmaji Bodke were the selection committee members.