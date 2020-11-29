NIOS Board announces exam schedule

Nashik: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the schedule of board examinations for Class X, XII. This schedule has been made available on the NIOS website at nios.ac.in . The NIOS exam was scheduled for October-November 2020. But it was postponed. Now this exam will be held in January-February 2021.



According to the NIOS schedule announced by the institute, the Class XII examinations will start from January 22 and the first paper will be on Sanskrit. At the same time, the last business study paper will be on February 15. Similarly, the 10th standard examination will start from January 22 with music paper and finally the employment skills and Karnataka music paper will be on February 15.



Practical examination



Practical examinations for Class X and XII will start from January 14 and will continue till January 25, 2021. Registration for the January to February 2021 exam by December 10 The process of registering online for this exam has started. Students who want to participate in this exam can register through the official website sdmis.nios.ac.in by paying the exam fee.