Nine poachers arrested

Nashik: The Nashik forest department (East) has arrested nine poachers who had set a trap for hunting a wild boar. The hunters were arrested in Nimgaon Madh, Yeola on Thursday. Five motorcycles, 12 nets and a spear have been seized from them.

The suspects have been identified as Devram Arun Chavan, Ganesh Raghunath Chaudhary, Gulab Ramchandra Palvi (all residents of Kolher village,taluka Dindori), Sahebrao Hari Chaudhary, Mohan Chander Chaudhary and Laxman Dattu Chaure (all residents of Pimpri Aanchla village, taluka Dindori), Pandit Hari Chaudhary and Anil Pundalik (both residents of Hingalwadi) and Laxman Hari Monde (resident of Ambaner, taluka Dindori).

All the accused have been booked under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. They were caught red handed while they were setting up a trap. Acting on a tip-off, the forest department conducted a raid.Sanjay Bhandari, forest range officer Yeola, Prasad Patil, forest ranger, Yeola, Gopal Hargaonkar, forest ranger, Rajapur, Pankaj Nagpure, forest ranger Ankai and others took part in the operation.

It was conducted under the guidance of Tushar Chavan, deputy forest conservator, East Nashik and Dr Sujit Nevese, assistant forest conservator, Manmad.