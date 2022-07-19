Nimani bus stop’s poor condition; citizens dissatisfied

The incessant rains that lashed the district in the past week led to creation of potholes in several areas, including the Nimani bus stop. The bus stop’s poor condition makes travel difficult for commuters, and even bus drivers have to hustle while driving through the bus stop. Even conductors, staff, and other citizens working at and near the bus stop have complained about the stop’s condition.

"Nashik Municipal Corporation isn’t giving proper attention to the situation. They are aware of our situation but still turn a blind eye to our plight. Drivers suffer body pain due to potholes, and even the tyres get punctured. However, the corporation doesn’t better the stop’s condition." - Rakshiman, Citilinc driver

"Passengers always complain about the turbulence. Due to the big potholes, even buses get stuck sometimes in them. Buses are getting damaged, and our company will need to pay for the losses." - Nishant, Citilinc conductor

"Reaching from the main gate to the bus is a task in itself. As the stop is full of potholes, there is no proper route to reach the bus commuters want to board. NMC should understand the passengers’ plight and take immediate action." - Shrikant, Passenger