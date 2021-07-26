Nimani bus stand needs repair

NASHIK: Nashikites are enjoying new CNG bus service as Nashik Municipal Corporation has started bus service. However, on the other hand, the Nimani bus stand under the jurisdiction of ST Corporation is still in a state of disrepair. There are big pits in the station and now there is mud everywhere due to rain water. Passengers have to work hard to make their way through this. Nashik Municipal Corporation started its own transport service with great fanfare.

The bus service has been included in the Smart City and the number of buses running on CNG system will gradually increase. A central bus stand is being developed for this in Tapovan. It is being said that this bus service has come down to the liking of the passengers just a few days after the start of the bus service.

However, the Nimani bus stand, which is considered important in Panchavati, is still neglected. Over the last two to three years, there have been a number of potholes at the bus station. As Nashik Municipal Corporation will start bus service, ST Corporation has not repaired the road here.