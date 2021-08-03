NIMA office row: Meeting with charity commissioner on Aug 11

Nashik : I am Nashikkar organization has taken the initiative for restarting the office of Nashik Industries and Manufacturers Association (NIMA). The office has remained closed since August 2, 2020.

The organization has written a letter to the Joint Charity Commissioner giving names of five entrepreneurs for the board of trustees, including Piyush Somani, Vivek Gogte, Mangesh Patankar, Manish Kothari and Tushar Chavan.

CII President Sudhir Mutalik, Piyush Somani, Pradip Peshkar and others have given this letter. The Joint Charity Commissioner’s Office asked them to appear before the court on August 11th at 10.30 am. A meeting of these entrepreneurs will be held on Thursday (Aug. 5) in which further planning will be done.

The NIMA office had locked a year ago in the name of quarantine. Entrepreneurs have been facing various difficulties on the backdrop of Corona for the last one and a half years.

Industrialists have to face difficulties to solve their problems as the NIMA office is shut. The controversy over the election had erupted and the matter had gone to the High Court. Interestingly, the then office bearers had locked the NIMA office on August 2 on the grounds that the employee was experiencing Corona symptoms and had gone for an examination.

Against this backdrop, both factions had staked claims and counter claims in the High Court. The Charity Commissioner had heard both sides and appointed an administrator. Even though a year has been passed, the issue has not resolved yet.