NIMA office locked

<p><strong>NASHIK: </strong>Following the appointment of an administrative committee by the Joint Commissioner (charity) to end the deadlock over power sharing at Nashik Industries and Manufacturers Association (NIMA), the committee on Friday took charge of the office and locked its entrance. </p>.<p>The deadlock over power sharing continued at NIMA despite the judgement to elect a ‘fit person’ given by the Joint Commissioner (charity). The Commissioner had passed the judgement to elect a “fit person” to break the power deadlock in NIMA caused by the Corona crisis. </p><p>The clash between the two groups, including the trust committee, had created a power deadlock. Even after the court verdict, the dilemma persisted, and the members were also confused. Announcing his verdict on Thursday, the Joint Commissioner (charity) has formed a three-member administrative committee to take charge of NIMA. </p><p>The committee of Joint Commissioner (charity) Ram Lipte, superintendent (charity) Panditrao Zade, and Dhule-based Adv Devendra Shirode took charge of the office on Thursday at 6 am and sealed all cabins and main entrance of the office. It is understood that employees working in NIMA were asked to go home and will be called back if required. </p><p>The committee members have also instructed the industrialists to contact the Commissioner (charity) office in case of any difficulty. Tushar Chavan has informed that the charge will be handed over to the committee respecting the judicial process. He has also informed that demand will be made to conduct elections earlier.</p>