Nilgai sighted at Mhamdapur conservation reserve

Nashik: The Mhamdapur-Rajapur conservation reserve, which home to the black buck population in state has been visited by a new guest. The forest personnel have sighted nilgai in the conservation reserves. There are about eight to ten nilgai in the conservation reserve currently. The expert have called it a good sign after sighting of the nilgai.

The Mhamdapur- Rajapur conservation reserve forest has become a home to most endangered species like Indian Jackal and Blackbuck. The species are flourishing at this conservation Reserve forest. There are currently, 5,000 Blackbucks in the reserve as per the last census conducted. The Jackal population is also steadily growing in here. Now, the conservation reserve is visited by nilgai.

The Mamdapur's reserve area of ​​54.46 sq km at 27 km from Nashik has been specially developed for antelopes. This area is spread in Mamdapur, Rajapur, Kharwandi, Devdari, Somthanjosh areas of Yeola taluka of Nashik district. The antelope, which is seen as a symbol of the Indian subcontinent, is widely known there.

"We were patrolling last week when we first sighted the nilgai, but, unfortunately I didn't had my camera with me. On the next trip on Saturday, it was a clear weather and we saw this nilgai and got some good clicks. We are observing the nilgai. There are about 8 to 10 nilgai in the reserve.

- Dnyaneshwar Wagh, Forester, Mhamdapur

"The recent conservation works have proved fruitful for us. We have closed all the internal roads, trails. There is better and secure habitat for black blackbucks. Most importantly the recent camps for development of pasture here have attracted the nilgai. The forest department will now keep them under observation. Their behaviour will be observed and will try to make the habitat suitable for nilgai. It will be a new attraction for the reserve."

- Sujit Nevse, Assistant Conservator of Forest