Night temperature continues to drop

Nashik
Clear sky conditions during the day and cloudy conditions forming in the evening due to low-pressure areas over the sea had increased the heat in Maharashtra in the last week. However for the past two days, Nashik is witnessing steady drop in its night temperature with mercury sliding by 5 notches to 12.6 degree Celsius on Tuesday from Sunday’s 17.6 degrees Celsius. At Niphad, a minimum temperature at 10.2 degrees Celsuus was recorded yesterday, a fall by 3 degrees from Monday’s 13.0 degrees Celsius.
Half of December passed without severe cold in most parts of the state including Nashik. However, the Meteorological Department has predicted that the minimum temperature in Maharashtra will drop by two to four degrees further in the next two days.
In December, the effect of southerly steam winds was less between the 9th and 10th of December. Before and after that, the cold in the state was affected by low-pressure belts over the ocean. Therefore, the minimum night temperature was increased by five to six degrees compared to the average most of the time in December, resulting in warm to hot weather conditions. Light showers also occurred in some parts, including South Konkan.
The minimum night temperature in Nashik, Mumbai, Pune, Satara, Solapur, Sangli, Dahanu, Kolhapur, Nanded, Parbhani, Akola, and surrounding areas had increased by five to seven degrees compared to the average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 24 degrees in the Mumbai area. Maximum daytime temperatures are also highest in Mumbai and Konkan. Ratnagiri recorded the highest temperature in the state at 35.6 degrees on Sunday. In all other parts of the state, the maximum temperature is around 30 to 32 degrees. In Nashik, a maximum temperature at 30.1 degrees was recorded yesterday.
A new low-pressure area is forming in the Bay of Bengal. However, at present, there is a cold wave condition in North Punjab, North Rajasthan, and Himachal Pradesh. Due to this condition, the temperature is expected to drop by two to four degrees in the next two days in Maharashtra and Gujarat. However, the temperature will not drop immediately.