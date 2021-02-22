<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: A night curfew has been imposed in Nashik. The restriction will come into effect from today (Feb 22). The night curfew will remain in place between 11 pm and 5 am. Only essential services will be allowed during the said period. A fine of Rs 1000 will get levied on those found without masks. Earlier, the charge was Rs 200. </p>.<p>District Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Sunday has announced the imposition of night curfew in Nashik from today. He has informed that night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am will be imposed in Nashik from today (Feb 22) as a precautionary step amid growing concerns over a rise in new Covid-19 cases in the state as well as in Nashik city for the last few days.</p><p> A review meeting was organized in the presence of Minister Bhujbal on Sunday. District Collector Suraj Mandhare, city Commissioner of Police Deepak Pandey, district Superintendent of Police Sachin Patil, chief executive officer of Zilla Parishad Leena Bansod, district civil surgeon Dr. Ratna Raokhande and other officials were present. </p><p>There will be a seven-hour long night curfew from 11 pm and will remain till 6 am. Police and Nashik Municipal Corporation will, in joint action, levy a fine of Rs 1,000 or file a case from those people who fail to wear a mask. Only 100 people are allowed to attend a marriage ceremony. Police will act against those without masks during the marriage ceremony, Bhujbal also informed.</p>