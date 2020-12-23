Night curfew imposed in Nashik, Malegaon

<p><strong>NASHIK: </strong>Ahead of the Christmas and New Year celebrations, the district administration on Tuesday declared a night curfew in Nashik Municipal Corporation and Malegaon Municipal Corporation limit from December 22 to January 5 as a precautionary step amid growing concerns over a new Coronavirus variant spreading in Britain. </p>.<p>District Collector Suraj Mandhare has issued orders regarding this on Tuesday. With this, night curfew in Nashik and Malegaon civic area has come into force. There will be seven hour-long night curfew from 11 pm and will remain till 6 am. </p><p>The district administration has issued the orders regarding night curfew following the state government directions that has swung into action after a new variant of Covid-19 was identified in Britain. A joint meeting of district administration, NMC, police, and Zilla Parishad was held on Tuesday, and it was decided to impose the night curfew here. </p><p>The Christmas holidays will get started within the next two-three days. Online classes of students will also get stopped from today (Dec 23). As there will be government holidays from Friday (Dec 25), people are likely to come out and visit tourist places in large numbers. It's feared that Corona can spread due to this. In view of this, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has imposed the night curfew in the state. </p><p>There are growing concerns about an “out of control” new variant of Coronavirus spreading at a much faster pace in parts of the UK. The new variant is said to be 70 percent more transmissible than previous strains though health experts say there is no evidence that it is more deadly or would react differently to vaccines.</p>