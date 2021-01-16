NIA being used against farmers: Mehbooba

<p><strong>SRiNAGAR: </strong>Former chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti today (Saturday) alleged that he Centre is now using National Investigation Agency (NIA) against farmer unions after targeting Kashmiris and those who dared to dissent.</p><p>Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Mehbooba said, “GOIs pet agency NIA is now being unleashed on farmer unions. The rot that has set into India’s premier terror investigative agency can be gauged from the manner in which they are fabricating charges on Kashmiris, farmers & those who dare to dissent.'</p><p>She was reacting to a tweet which reads “ KTV Journalist @jasveermuktsar has been sent notice by NIA. Few days ago, Jasveer and his wife welcomed their first child. He had gone back to Punjab to cover Maghi Mela.</p><p>KTV in association with British Sikh council is organizing 24*7 langar at Singhu border protest site.</p>