NGT fines state govt for Godavari pollution

NASHIK: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has slapped a fine of Rs 1 crore on the state government for degrading water quality of river Godavari in the Trimbakeshwar area of Nashik district. The green tribunal has directed the district magistrate to pay the interim fine. Following the apex court’s order, the green tribunal directed Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte to take personal action in the matter and take action against the authorities. The action report should be submitted.

Kiran Ramdas Kamble and others had complained to the National Green Tribunal that the Trimbak Municipal Council had failed to stop the discharge of sewage into the river Godavari at Trimbakeshwar despite the Supreme Court order and four orders issued by the NGT in the last two years. This water was later mixed in Godavari river. So the pollution was getting worse.

A petition had been filed against Trimbakeshwar Municipal Council seeking action against the concerned department of the state government before NGT. The petition filed also demanded that the NGT should take action against the concerned department of the state government, including the Trimbakeshwar Municipal Council.

The NGT had earlier directed the officials of the Urban Development Department to take necessary measures to stop the discharge of sewage into the river and to take necessary measures to ensure proper functioning of the sewage treatment plants. In the presence of the secretary, the tribunal had ordered action against the officials who did not take action to prevent river pollution as well as those who were eligible to file criminal cases in violation of the law.

Explaining that there is insufficient funds to prevent river pollution, Nashik Municipal Corporation was also hit hard by the NGT. A pollution free environment is a fundamental right. The arbitrator said that the reason for insufficient funding could not be given. Water pollution can cause many diseases and even death. Preventing pollution is an important duty while taking care of the health of the citizens of the city. The pollution may result into death of animals, birds and others species.