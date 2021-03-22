NGOs should come forward to create awareness: Mandhare

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: Covid-19 is spreading rapidly and the number of cases in the district has reached 15,000. This has added to the worry of the district administration, District Collector Suraj Mandhare has on Sunday appealed to NGOs to take initiative to create awareness among the people about the Covid-19 related norms. </p>.<p>The District Collector while interacting with the people through video on Sunday (March 21st), informed the citizens about the growing Covid-19 crisis and informed them about the dire situation. When the Corona crisis hit last year, it took two to three months to cross the 15,000-mark. However, this time, the mark has crossed within two-three weeks, he said. “The district administration is facing three challenges. </p><p>The first is to set up a health system. The other is citizens are no longer afraid of Covid-19. The infected patients take treatment at home and hide information. Due to this, the Covid-19 is spreading. The third challenge is whether to gain control by action or by awareness. We unveiled the ‘I am responsible’ poster in the presence of Chief Minister Thackeray. </p><p>It is necessary to create awareness about the Covid-19 and now NGOs should come forward,” the District Collector said and appealed to the citizens to abide by the Covid-19 norms.</p>