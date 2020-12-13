Next Mayor of Nashik will be from Shiv Sena, claims Raut

Nashik: Senior Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut expressed confidence that the next Mayor of Nashik will be from Shiv Sena and the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will fight the upcoming Nashik municipal elections unitedly.



He was speaking at a press conference, during his city visit, organised on the backdrop of upcoming municipal elections. On the occasion, North Maharashtra liaison chief Bhausaheb Chaudhary, MLA Suhas Kande, Ajay Boraste, Sudhakar Badgujar, Vilas Shinde and Mahesh Bidve were present.



Raut criticised the BJP government at the Centre and urged the investigation agencies like ED and CBI to not to act as BJP workers. He also accused that ED is being misused to harass political opponents. Even if the BJP uses all such weapons, it would not be able to topple the state government.



The BJP is saying that Pakistan or China has a hand in the ongoing farmers' agitation in Delhi. Raut on this backdrop advised the BJP to carry out a surgical strike as the Defence Minister at the Centre belongs to the BJP. The agitating farmers are mostly from Punjab and Haryana. The protesters did not back down even after the Centre used force against them, he alleged.



If the central government takes two steps back to decide in the interest of the farmers, it will not suffer any loss. He said that the result of the agitation would further ignite the atmosphere in the country.



Speaking about the NCP supremo, he said, Sharad Pawar has been a strong contender for the PM's post and the UPA presidency since Narasimha Rao's time. At that time, if MPs had voted for this post, 80 per cent of the MPs would have been on Sharad Pawar's side. He also lamented that this veteran leader of Maharashtra has been sidelined till date.



Talking about the upcoming municipal elections, he expressed confidence that next Mayor from Mumbai and Nashik will be from Shiv Sena as Maha Vikas Aghadi will fight in the municipal elections jointly. He clarified that there is no lobbying for the post of district chief at present and the party chief will announce the post only after discussing with all.