Newly launched e-Crop Survey app will be useful: Bhujbal

NASHIK: The e-Crop Survey app, launched across the state on August 15 this year, will help the Agriculture department in transferring the benefits of crop insurance and to give crop loans to the eligible and needy farmers, said District Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Friday.

Speaking at a review meeting held in Yeola taluka and on corona in Niphad taluka, he said that this technology would be used for the benefit of any scheme payable to the farmers, whether it is drip irrigation or sprinkler irrigation scheme, purchase at basic price, crop loan and crop insurance scheme.

The farmers would be able to send their crop sowing information through mobile app and thus, in true sense, the farmers have got the freedom to register their own crops, he said. With this app, it will be very easy to sell farm produce at guaranteed price as well as get 7/12 transcripts, Mr Bhujbal said.

With the online registration, information on crop products will be easily available to the state government, making it possible to plan for purchase, sale, import and export, he said. This app will also be used by farmers and the state government, the minister added.