New ward structure, new strategy

NASHIK: There is talks in the political circle that Nashik Municipal Corporation elections will be held for the first time without OBC reservation as the Supreme Court has rejected OBC reservation. The court had rejected the state government’s decision and ordered early election process.

In the meantime, maintaining the ward structure announced on February 1 and after completing the hearing on the objections, the State Election Commission (SEC) had dismissed 200 objections and made some changes considering the 11 objections.

133 corporators will be elected from 44 wards in Nashik Municipal Corporation. The number of open seats has gone up to 104 due to denial of OBC reservation. A total of 133 corporators will be elected. These will include 19 from Scheduled Castes 19 and 10 from Scheduled Tribes.

After the final ward structure was announced by the SEC, the former corporators and aspirants in that wards will get time to devise a strategy. Earlier, Nashik Municipal Corporation had 122 corporators. The census could not be conducted as two years were wasted due to the pandemic. Estimating the increase in population, the commission increased the number of corporators by 11 to 133.

The much awaited final ward structure for the 7th five-yearly election of Nashik Municipal Corporation was published on May 14, 2022.