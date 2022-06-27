New series for four-wheelers from tomorrow

NASHIK: The new series ‘MH15 HY’ for four wheelers is being launched at Regional Transport Office, Nashik, from tomorrow. RTO officer Pradip Shinde has informed that action will be taken as per the prescribed procedure to get an attractive and preferred registration number.
As stated, the attractive registration number of the new series ‘MH15 HY’ has been retained for the four-wheeler, for which a fixed fee has been prescribed as per the government rules.
In order to get the registration number of an attractive choice, the prescribed procedure will have to be followed.
Here’s how to get your favourite number:
It is mandatory to submit the prescribed form for the attractive preference registration number to the office on 28th June between 10.00 am to 2.30 pm.
On the date of commencement of the new series, only the forms of the four-wheeler category will be accepted for the attractive preference registration number.
From the second day of the series, four-wheeler owners will be able to apply to other categories of vehicles for an attractive number which they did not apply for on the first day.
Such applicants will be charged three times the prescribed fee for the attractive number.
Aadhaar Card of proof of address of the applicant along with the application of attractive number and attested photocopies
Preference registration order fee must be paid by Demand Draft in the name of Regional Transport Officer, Nashik (RTO NASHIK) and attach an attested copy of the PAN card with the application.
The preferred number once retained by the applicant cannot be changed or cancelled under any circumstances.
If more than one application is received for the same number, the list of such attractive numbers will be displayed on the notice board of the office on the same day.
Applicants whose attractive number will be included in the auction are required to submit a single demand draft of any bid amount in a sealed envelope in addition to the demand draft of the fee prescribed for the preferred registration number by 04.00 pm on the second working day to participate in the auction.