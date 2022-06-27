New series for four-wheelers from tomorrow

NASHIK: The new series ‘MH15 HY’ for four wheelers is being launched at Regional Transport Office, Nashik, from tomorrow. RTO officer Pradip Shinde has informed that action will be taken as per the prescribed procedure to get an attractive and preferred registration number.

As stated, the attractive registration number of the new series ‘MH15 HY’ has been retained for the four-wheeler, for which a fixed fee has been prescribed as per the government rules.

In order to get the registration number of an attractive choice, the prescribed procedure will have to be followed.

Here’s how to get your favourite number: