New rules for issuance of a license

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>:Now the driver trained in the new vehicle training center will get the license directly without having to test the vehicle at the Regional Transport Office (RTO). The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has recently issued a notification in this regard. Accordingly, new vehicle training centers will be set up. At present, there is a private vehicle training center as per government approval in which the driver is given 21 days’ training. </p>.<p>The trained driver submits a certificate of training to the RTO. After completing all the documents, it is tested by the RTO and then the learner’s license is issued. But this does not always lead to skilled drivers. Therefore, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has decided to set up an updated vehicle training center and has recently issued a draft notification in this regard. </p><p>Accordingly, the companies and contractors taking the initiative to set up the center will have to face certain conditions. As per the notification of the Centre, the vehicle training center should be spread over an area of one or two acres. This requires tools to teach traffic rules first. </p><p>The center needs to have facilities like computers, multimedia projectors, heavy and light vehicles, virtual training testing system, independent vehicle test path, parking system, etc. Only the company and the contractor fulfilling it will get approval from the Centre. Drivers who have left the training center will not have to re-test at the RTO. He/she will receive a direct license. </p><p>The Ministry has issued a draft notification for a new vehicle training center. Each state has been directed to submit suggestions within 30 days if any changes are required. It is understood that the state government will make a decision soon.</p>