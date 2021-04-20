New RTE dates after lockdown

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The state level draw for 25 per cent admission to RTE was recently withdrawn. A total of 67,553 children were selected for admission in this draw. However, the dates of admission have been removed from the website by the Directorate of Education and they have clarified that new instructions regarding the dates of admission will be given after the end of the lockdown. </p>.<p>According to the Right to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, children belonging to weaker sections groups and children belonging to economically weaker sections will get admission through the lottery system. The parents of the students selected in the draw were asked to complete the admission process by April 30 after verifying the required documents through the department’s verification committee.</p><p>However, it has been clarified that after the end of the lockdown, new instructions regarding the dates of admission will be given on the website. It has been appealed not to rush to the verification committee as there are restrictions. As many as 2, 22, 029 applications were filled by parents for 96,684 seats in 9,432 schools in the state. Out of those, 67,553 students were selected. This includes more than 4,200 children from Nashik.</p>