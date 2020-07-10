New process for MSME registration starts

NASHIK :

The new process for registration of micro, small and medium enterprises has been started in the name of Udyam Registration from July 1.

Udyam Registration can be filed online and self-declaration with no requirement documents of proof, barring Aadhar. Udyam Registration has also been fully integrated with the IT and GST systems. March 31, 2021 is a deadline for registration. It is mandatory for all micro, small and medium enterprises to make their registration. All Udyog Aadhaar will be cancelled April 1, 2021.

All MSMEs will now be called as Udyam. Registration can be made at home. No fee will be charged for this. One can made single Udyam registration on single GST number.

It is mandatory to attach income tax return of previous year while giving information about plant and machineries. This can help in verification of concerned plant and machineries. Udyam Registration process is connected with Income Tax and GST system to avoid furnishing of false information.

A one window scheme will be conducted at district and divisional level for this. District industries centers have a responsibility to make this facility available to industrialists at district level. Registration and other facilities will be provided to industrialists through Champion system.