New pipeline project at Gangapur

NASHIK: Water is brought from Gangapur Dam to Bara Bangla Water Treatment Plant through two cement pipelines of 1200 mm diameter from last 22 years. The Central Government has approved in principle to provide Rs 224 crores to NMC from the 15th Finance Commission for the replacement of this old pipeline. After receiving verbal instructions from the central government, the municipality has started the process of preparing a detailed project report (DPR).

If these 13 km long pipelines are renewed, the problem of water supply to Nashik will be solved at some extent. The present population of Nashik city is around 20 lakhS. Municipal Corporation get water from Gangapur, Darna and Mukne dam. The Gangapur dam carries an average of 530 million cubic feet of water per day.

The water reserves in the dams are reserved for the period from October 15 to July 31 every year. This year, 4000 million cubic feet of water has been reserved for Nashik residents for drinking from Gangapur dam group, 1500 million cubic feet from Mukne and 100 million cubic feet from Darna.

About 80% of the water supply to city is from Gangapur dam. After taking raw water from Gangapur Dam to Barabangla Water Treatment Plant, the water is processed at this place and then is supplied to households through water tanks. Two pipelines of 13 kilometers play a vital role in this total journey. These pipelines are 22 years old and the city has a disrupted water supply due to leaks and various other problems.

The new pipeline cost Rs 224 crores. As the municipality did not have such funds for expenditure, funds were sought from the 15th Finance Commission of the Central Government.