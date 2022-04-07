New jumping spider species found in Nashik

Also, Stenaelurillus marusiki, a spider discovered in Iran in 2001, was found at Sinnar in Nashik district of Maharashtra. This is the first record of Marusiki in India. In addition, spiders of different colours have been reported from the species, Stenaelurilus Sarojini.

The new species of spiders are named after their specific colours. Stenaelurillus tigerinus or Vyaghri, in Sanskrit, 'Vyaghra' means tiger. Like the tiger, the spider is orange in colour and has black stripes on its body and legs, hence the name Vyaghri.

Stenaelurillus white-faced: In Sanskrit, 'shwetah' means white and 'mukh' means face. The white stripe on the mouth of the male of this species has given it the name 'Shwetmukhi'. And, Stanelurilus red is named 'Tamravarni' as in Sanskrit, 'Tamra' means red, and 'varna' means colour. They have been named 'Tamravarni' because of the reddish colour of these spiders.

About 50 species of the genus Stanelurillus are recorded in the world, of which 18 species are found in India. Rajesh Sanap and Anuradha Joglekar were the researchers who have first found one of the spider species at Sinnar in Maharashtra and Stanelurillus marusiki. External tests revealed that three of these species were new. Along with biologist Rajesh Sanap, Wayne Madison, Kiran Marathe, John Caleb, and Anuradha Joglekar also played a key role in this research.

Two new species in Nashik

The newly found species live in dry habitats; rocky patches. The species Stenaelurillus tigerinus or Vyaghri is discovered in Belgaon Dhaga near Nashik city and Sinnar tehsil. While, Stenaelurillus marusiki, which was first discovered in Iran, has been recorded for the first time in India, and that too, in Nashik.