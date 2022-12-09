New in charge officer for Nashik East

Nashik
No recruitment process has been conducted in Nashik Municipal Corporation for the last 24 years even though the city is growing rapidly. Every month the officers are retiring and this creates vacant posts and a burden on the existing staff. Those who are senior officers are given additional charge.
The East division of the municipal corporation is considered important, and again, as the in-charge officer has been appointed for this division, it has become a topic of discussion.
Municipal encroachment department superintendent Nitin Ner was given charge of the Nashik East divisional officer post. But he also had an additional charge of the social welfare department along with the anti-encroachment. So he had three responsibilities.
Accordingly, municipal health department superintendent Rajaram Jadhav has now been given the additional charge of the Municipal East Divisional Officer.
But the divisional officers already have a lot of work to do. Therefore, its effect on recovery is visible. NMC needs more manpower now. Therefore, the municipal administration has already requested the government to depute ten officers of the rank of assistant commissioner.