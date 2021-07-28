New ideas in science and tech?

NASHIK: The Centre for Innovation, Incubation and Enterprise at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will soon introduce a unique postgraduate diploma in innovation and new venture in partnership with the Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII), Ahmedabad. The diploma is open to all candidates who have new ideas in any sector involving science and technology.

Working professionals, entrepreneurs and start-up owners are encouraged to apply. Since the course will be available in virtual mode, students from any part of the country can apply and learn. The eligibility is a bachelor’s degree in any science and technology discipline and the selection will be based on the interview.

A six-month course of 14 credits, the diploma covers subjects like innovation management, customer-centric innovation and product management, legal aspects, technology transfer, IP management, planning and managing new venture. As many as 3,000 incubation centres will be set up across India, which will require skilled professionals to manage them.

By doing this course, students will become eligible to work with all incubation centres across the country. Registration for the course closes on July 30 and candidates will be shortlisted by August 3. Interviews of shortlisted candidates will be conducted between August 4 and 7. On August 10, the list of shortlisted candidates will be displayed while the course will commence on August 20.