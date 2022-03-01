New helicopter policy for inter-city transport soon

NASHIK: India has huge potential in the field of aviation and will continue to grow like the automobile sector in the near future. A new policy is being formulated to expand helicopter services for inter-city transport, said Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, adding that the main policy of the Indian government is to extend air services to smaller cities.

He was speaking at a meeting organised by ASSOCHAM on issues related to the expansion of existing airports in Maharashtra, expansion of air services, pending work of new proposed airports, etc. President Lalit Gandhi gave a memorandum on behalf of the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce and Industry to resolve the issue of all airports in Maharashtra.

The minutes of the joint meeting with Maharashtra Airport Development Company was also presented to the Civil Aviation Minister. It aimed at prioritizing the launch of new air services from Kolhapur, Nashik, Jalgaon, Aurangabad and Nagpur besides expansion of the airport.

To remove obstacles in the regular commencement of passenger air service at Solapur Airport and to speed up the work of new airports at Pune and Mumbai, it was requested to look into the operations of Amravati, Akola and Ratnagiri airports, the Chamber demanded.

Scindia promised to hold a joint meeting between the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India, Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Maharashtra Airport Development Company on the development of various airports in Maharashtra and expansion of airline services.