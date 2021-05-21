New guidelines for train passengers

NASHIK: The Central Railways has again clarified that the passengers travelling by train will have to produce a negative RT-PCR report. The passengers are also advised to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour while boarding, travel and at the destination.

“Any person entering the State of Maharashtra by any route by train will have to carry a negative RT-PCR test report which will have to be issued from up to a maximum of 48 hours before the time of his entry into Maharashtra state”, clarified Central Railway.

All the restrictions that have been made applicable to persons arriving from places of ‘sensitive origins’ that are from the States of Kerala, Goa, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Delhi and NCR region, Uttarakhand, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh as per the orders dated 18th April 2021 and 1st May 2021 will be applicable to anyone arriving from any part of the country into the State.

The latest available State-wise advisory is available on the website of Indian Railways http://contents.irctc.co.in/en/stateWiseAdvisory.html. Passengers travelling in long-distance trains are appealed to check the advisory and follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour for their safety and the safety of others.