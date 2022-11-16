New Ghantagadis on the road soon

Nashik
The controversy surrounding the new Ghantagadi (garbage carrier) that has been brewing for the past few months will end soon. In this regard, the work at the administrative level is in the final stage and a contract for a new Ghantagadi worth Rs 354 crores will be given for the next five years to collect garbage.
In the meantime, in the absence of new contract orders, the old contracts were continuously being extended. Now, the old contractors have decided to stop working from today.
However, as soon as the municipal administration warned the contractors, they resumed the work yesterday. Meanwhile, it has been said on behalf of the municipal administration that the new Ghantagadi will be seen on the road soon.
The Ghantagadi contract, which went up from Rs 200 crores to Rs 354 crores, has become controversial. During the previous municipal commissioner’s tenure, the process was completed and the new contractors were to be issued the work order.
However, due to some technical problems, the old contractors are being given an extension of three months. They had given the warning to stop the work from November 15. But since this is an essential service, the municipal administration has said that an order will be issued soon.