New garbage vans help reduce black spots

Since December 1, the new garbage vans are running on the streets. The number of vehicles in the old Ghantagadi contract was less, but in the new contract, 397 vans, including small and big, are moving around different areas to collect garbage. Due to this, there is an increase of about ten per cent in the daily accumulation of waste. Although the municipal corporation has estimated Rs 356 crores for the Ghantagadi contract, it can be seen that the amount of waste collection has not increased compared to this big deal. On the other hand, the solid waste management department has claimed that it will give the status of the garbage collection after the fortnight.