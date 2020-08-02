education policy
New education policy brings in major reforms
New education policy brings in major reforms

Implementation holds the key Opine school principals

Gaurav Pardeshi

NASHIK :

The new education policy has recently received approval from the Centre. In particular, the importance of the 10th-12th board has been reduced.

Children between the ages of three and 18 will now be covered under the Right to Education Act. Mother tongue will be the medium of instruction till class V.

The draft of the new policy will have a curriculum and educational structure of 5 + 3 + 3 + 4 based on the stages of development instead of the age of the children.

How is this educational concept? What are the positive changes ? The principals of various schools in the city have given their mixed reactions to its implementation.

The country's education policy has undergone a radical change after 34 years and this is a welcome development. Learning in the mother tongue from class five onwards will develop all the basic concepts of the students. This will boost the intellect of the students. As vocational education will start from class VI, it will help the students to recognize their own skills. At the same time, school education, agriculture, law, medical, technical education in higher education will help the students to move in the right direction by recognizing their skills, abilities and qualities. Since the assessment is mainly applied, I think the appropriate assessment will be for the students.
Kishore Palkhedkar, Headmaster, Navarachana Madhyamik Vidyalaya, Nashik.
This is how the new educational concept begins. There were some changes in the middle period. Back to the same position now. A positive attitude is good. This will definitely give scope to the student. Previously, students did not have a choice until the tenth grade. Only after the tenth. From now on, students will be able to make their own choices. Congratulations to the Central Government, the State Government should implement this soon
Gulabrao Bhamre, Headmaster, Maratha High School, Nashik.
Earlier, the Montessori department was not officially recognised. This concept has been implemented for 3 years. Montessori now has three to four and four to five optional. The government is going to make the syllabus for the remaining one year. Therefore, Montessori has been given official status. This has been the demand of the organizations for many years. Education in mother tongue is also welcoming step.
Rajendra Nikam, Vice President Maharashtra State Federation of Private Primary Teachers and Headmaster, Sagarmal Modi Vidyalaya.
The main point of the new educational concept is that pre-primary and primary education will be given in the mother tongue. Most teachers are good at speaking English or not is not an issue. But it will also be useful for teachers to give explanations to students in their mother tongue.Analytical ability is important in every aspect of life and at the same time it is necessary to change the mindset of teachers and parents. It will be important to see how the multi-disciplinary approach is adopted.
Dr. Swamini Wagh, Principal, Boys Town Public School, Nashik.
Students will have the freedom to choose the course. Students' concepts will be clearer as they are taught in their mother tongue. Since the curriculum is the same, there will be no differences or competition among the students. Students will not have to deal with mental stress. Parents will have the freedom to choose their school. Curriculum, schools are the same. That is what all teachers teach. Parents also need to understand.
Meenakshi Gaidhani, Headmaster, Abhinav Bal Vikas Mandir, Nashik.
