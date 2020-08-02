New education policy brings in major reforms

NASHIK :

The new education policy has recently received approval from the Centre. In particular, the importance of the 10th-12th board has been reduced.

Children between the ages of three and 18 will now be covered under the Right to Education Act. Mother tongue will be the medium of instruction till class V.

The draft of the new policy will have a curriculum and educational structure of 5 + 3 + 3 + 4 based on the stages of development instead of the age of the children.

How is this educational concept? What are the positive changes ? The principals of various schools in the city have given their mixed reactions to its implementation.