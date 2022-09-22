New conservation reserves in Nashik district

The 19th meeting of the State Wildlife Board was held yesterday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Shinde in Mantralaya. Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Vikas Kharge, Principal Secretary of Forest Department Venugopal Reddy, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Dr YLP Rao, Member Secretary of Wildlife Board and Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Sunil Limaye were present on this occasion. In this meeting, 18 new conservation reserve areas were declared in the state.

They include Velhe-Mulshi (87.41 sq km) and Lonavala (121.20 sq km) in Pune and Raigad districts. Naneghat in Pune-Thane district (98.78 sq km), Bhorgirigarh in Pune district (37.64 sq km), Dindori (62.10 sq km), Surgana (86.28 sq km) and Taharabad (122.45 sq km) in Nashik district. Kareghat (97.45 sq km) an Chinchpada (93.91 sq km), in the Nandurbar district.

Ghera Manikgad (53.25 sq km) and Alibaug (60.03 sq km) in Raigad district, Rajmachi in Thane Pune district (83.15 sq km), Gumtara in Thane district (125.50 sq km), Jawhar in Palghar district (118.28 sq km), Dhamani (49.15 sq km) .m.) and Asherigarh (80.95 sq. km.),

It also includes Atpadi (9.48 sq km) in Sangli district, and Ekara (102.99 sq km) in Chandrapur district. Conservation Reserve Areas are declared for the purpose of protecting the habitats and flora and fauna in the territory adjacent to the National Park and Sanctuaries or connecting the two protected areas.

The proposed Conservation Reserve Areas include Saptshringi Gad in Nashik district, Bhairavgad of Moroshi in Thane district, Dhareshwar, Trikuteshwar, Kannada, Pedkagad in Aurangabad district and Kinwat in Nanded District.

State Wildlife Fund should be set up: Forest Minister

Two per cent of the project cost in protected areas is deposited for the conservation of wildlife from projects requiring wildlife approval in sanctuaries, eco-sensitive areas and tiger corridors. Now Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar proposed to take 4 per cent amount from the private project system and it was approved at this time.

Mungantiwar also gave instructions to set up a State Wildlife Fund to collect this amount. He also directed that 1 per cent of the said 4 per cent amount should be used for biodiversity in the state.

He requested the Chief Minister to re-provide a negative treasury facilities to provide immediate compensation to the concerned in cases where wildlife causes loss of life as well as agriculture.

Saptashringi Gad in the list

