New children's ward at Bytco Hospital

NASHIK: Children are at risk in a possible third wave of corona. Accordingly, a 'New Child Ward' has been set up at Nashik Municipal Corporation's Bytco Hospital in Nashik Road. District Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal visited the child ward and inspected it.

Infants are being reported in a possible third wave of corona. Accordingly, a 'New Child Ward' has been set up at Nashik Municipal Corporation's Bitco Hospital. Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection and District Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal visited the child ward and inspected it.

MLA Saroj Ahire, Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav, Medical Officer Bapusaheb Nagargoje, Child Ward Chief Dr Kalpana Kute and Dr Awesh Palod were present on the occasion. The design and colour structure of the Child Ward'm at the Municipal Corporation's Bytco Hospital is convenient.

"A total of 100 beds have been arranged in this ward. Necessary ventilator facility is also available here with all the facilities," said Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal. A CT scan machine has also been inaugurated by the him.