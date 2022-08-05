New building for ZP school at Kotamgaon

The school building hosting classes from I to VII has turned old, and the continuous efforts of former sarpanch Dinkarrao Mhaske and Appaji Mane finally bore fruit as the village will get a new building for its children. The new building to be established with the corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds will prove beneficial for students.

The school has received various awards and recognition, namely ISO recognition, digital school, e-learning school, first district award for cleanliness under Sant Gadgebaba Gram Swachhta Abhiyan, taluka-level ideal teacher award for three years, sports awards, and others. People appointed Sarpanch Balasaheb Mhaske, Chief Engineer of Mahapareshan Company Anil Bharsakale, and others completed the Bhoomi Pujan. Digambar Mhaske moderated, and Appaji Mane proposed the vote of thanks