New 2,873 Agri pumps power connections
Deshdoot Times

New 2,873 Agri pumps power connections

1,53,268 farmers avail benefits
Jitendra Sapkale
Nashik
2,873 connections
New Agri pumps power policy
Energy's Agricultual Pumps Connection Policy 2020
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

No stories found.
Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com