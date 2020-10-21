New 233 polling booths come up in district

* 45,97,801 registered electorate

Nashik: According to the newly published final voter list, 45,97,801 voters have been registered in the district. Due to the increase in the number of electorals, the number of polling stations in the district has increased by 233.



Therefore, the total number of polling stations in the district has increased from 4,446 to 4,679, while 409 polling stations have been repaired and renovated.



As per the final voter list published on September 25, the district has 24,01,940 male, 21,95,826 female and 35 other registered voters. This shows a huge increase in the number of voters. As a result, there is an increase of new 233 polling stations for these added voters too.



In 2019, 63 polling stations were set up temporarily. These centres have now been relocated to a permanent building. At the old polling stations where the number of voters has gone beyond 1500, new polling stations have been added proportionately.



The maximum number of 125 polling stations has been increased in Nashik West Assembly constituency. Following this, the number of polling stations has increased to 118 in Malegaon Central, 71 in Deolali, 40 in Nashik East, 23 in Malegaon Outer Assembly constituency, 13 in Sinnar, 14 in Nashik, 3 in Yeola, 1 each in Niphad and Baglan.



However, in Nandgaon, Kalwan, Chandwad, Dindori and Igatpuri, not a single centre has been set up.





The existing 409 polling stations have been repaired and renovated. It has been done in accordance with the new names of polling stations, changes in location, proposals for new polling stations.