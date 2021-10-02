NetZeroIndia Nashik to Mumbai Cycle Ride

NASHIK: Nashik to Mumbai Cycle Rally was organized by Nashik Cyclists Foundation on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti for environmental conservation. The rally started from Mumbai Naka at 6 am today. President of Lions Club of Corporate Vinay Birari Sir and President of Gauri Social Welfare Society Rohini Naidu flagged off the ride with a green flag.

On the occasion of the 75th Amrit Mahotsav of Independent India and the birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhiji, the cycle movement should be expanded in terms of health and environment. Due to the increase in greenhouse gases in the current climate, the earth’s temperature is rising and the climate is changing drastically. For this a message to use a bicycle has been given.

So, as to reduce pollution, lower the carbon footprint and avoid damage to the environment. Rajendra Wankhede, President of Nashik Cyclists Foundation, said that if the government takes notice of the #NetZeroIndia campaign, citizens will definitely observe “No Vehicle Day” once a week or at least once a month. A total of 25 cyclists have participated in this ride. Eight women also spontaneously participated in it. A distance of 190 km from Nashik to Mumbai will be covered in this ride.

During the trip, cyclists will interact with citizens on how we can contribute to reducing pollution. The “#NetZeroIndia” campaign will be launched by dignitaries at the Gateway of India tomorrow at 7 am. In this ride Rajendra Wankhede, Chandrakant Naik, Ravindra Dusane, Dr Manisha Raundal, Sadhana Dusane, Vaishali Shelar, and Suresh Dongre have participated. They will be assisted by Deepak More, Hemant Khelukar, Gajanan Bhavsar and Bhakti Dusane.