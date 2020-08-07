NEP is set to lay foundation of 21st century New India : PM

New Delhi

Emphasising that the focus of the new National Education Policy(NEP) is on 'how to think', a marked shift from the old policy's focus on 'what to think', Prime Minister Narendra Modi today (Friday) said that the NEP will lay foundation of a New India, an India of the 21st century.

Addressing through video conferencing, a Conclave on Transformational Reforms in Higher Education under National Education Policy, the PM said, 'the National Education Policy will lay foundation of a New India, an India of the 21st century.Our education system focused on 'What to think' so far. New policy emphasises on 'How to think'.'

The PM said that the NEP will prepare students for the future, with skills and knowledge that will be needed for the 21st century.

'Focus will be on understanding of the subject, its practical implementation, critical thinking and innovative thinking ,'the PM said.

Lamenting that there were no major changes in the country's education system in past few years, the PM said,' It caused our society to encourage herd mentality, instead of curiosity and imagination. How can youth develop critical and innovative ability if there's no passion in our education, no purpose of education?'

He said that the people got the change they wanted to see in education policy after NEP.

The PM said that the NEP aims to equip Indian students with global standards.

'We are aiming for our students to be global citizens and have a global standard. Moving from the 10+2 curriculum to the 5+3+3+4 is a step in the direction of a new global standard 'the PM said.